Power facilities damaged in 15 Ukrainian regions, PM Shmygal says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Power infrastructure facilities have been damaged across Ukraine as explosions were registered in 15 Ukrainian regions, the country's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"Unfortunately, power infrastructure has been damaged in a number of regions," Shmygal wrote on his Telegram channel without specifying exactly which facilities have been damaged or where.

State-owned Ukrenergo power grid operator has started emergency shutdowns to stabilize the country’s electricity system, he added.

Air raid sirens are still ringing out nationwide, except for the Odessa Region.