Middle East conflict

Gaza talks in Doha could extend into August 16 — Reuters

According to the report, talks involving representatives of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Israel were still ongoing on Thursday evening

DOHA, August 15. /TASS/. Talks to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages could continue on August 16, Reuters reported.

According to the report, talks involving representatives of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Israel were still ongoing on Thursday evening.

On August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. The mediators also signaled their readiness to present a final draft agreement, which is based on the principles put forward by US president Joe Biden and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

Hamas on August 11 called on the mediators to present a concrete plan to implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement and to compel Israel to comply with it.

Hamas repeatedly stated its delegation will not participate in the Doha talks. US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on August 15 that the mediators assured Washington that the Palestinian group would be represented at the talks one way or another.

