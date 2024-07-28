Hezbollah tells UNIFIL Israeli anti-missile interceptor falls on Golan Heights

BEIRUT, July 28. /TASS/. Militia of the Shiite party Hezbollah did not target the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, where 12 children from the local Druze mountaineer community were killed on Saturday, Al Jazeera said, adding that Hezbollah’s leadership notified the UN Interim Force in Lebanon command (UNIFIL).

"The civilian deaths were the result of an Israeli anti-missile interceptor falling (on the soccer pitch - TASS)," the statement said. "The Islamic Resistance is not responsible for this incident."

Earlier, UNIFIL Spokesman Andrea Tenenti said that the peacekeepers were "more concerned than ever about the possibility of the conflict expanding in southern Lebanon" following the attack on Majdal Shams in the Golan. He said that the UNFIL command was in constant contact with both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to reduce tensions at the border.

On July 27, Hezbollah’s Shiite militia fired more than 100 MLRS munitions from southern Lebanon at Israeli forces in the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee. According to the militia’s post on its Telegram channel, a total of 12 operations were conducted against enemy forces in response to the killing of four Islamic resistance fighters during an Israeli air raid on the town of Kafr Kila.

IDF believes that an Iran-made Falaq-1 rocket used by Hezbollah struck the Druze community of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. IDF Spokesman Daniel Harari said that "the forensic findings at the scene point to this rocket.".