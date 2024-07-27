Death toll from rocket attack on Israel’s Druze community in Golan Heights rises to 12

TEL AVIV, July 28. /TASS/. The death toll from the fall of a rocket in the Druze community of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights has risen to 12, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"The rocket caused the death of 12 children and teenagers," he told reporters while speaking near the scene, as broadcast by Kan-11 TV channel.

Earlier, it was reported that 11 people were killed and 19 more injured. The ambulance service said that the rocket landed on a soccer pitch where the children were at the time.

The IDF said its intelligence indicated Hezbollah had fired the rocket from Lebanon. Hezbollah denied any involvement.

Majdal Shams sits near the separation line between Israel and Syria and has been under Israeli control since the 1967 Six-Day War. Most people in the village are Druze, an Arab ethnoreligious group. Majdal Shams is the largest of four Druze communities in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.