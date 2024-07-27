Death toll from rocket attack on Golan Heights village rises to 11

TEL AVIV, July 27. /TASS/. The death toll from a rocket hitting the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights rose to 11, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Earlier reports put the casualties at nine dead and 30 wounded. Israeli health officials said a rocket landed on a soccer field full of children and teenagers.

The IDF said its intelligence indicated Hezbollah fired the rocket from Lebanon. Hezbollah denied any involvement.

Majdal Shams sits near the separation line between Israel and Syria and has been under Israeli control since the 1967 Six-Day War. Most people in the village are Druze, an Arab ethnoreligious group.