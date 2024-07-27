Israel accuses Lebanon, Hezbollah of killing children in Golan Heights, vows retaliation

TEL AVIV, July 27. /TASS/. Israel holds Lebanon and Hezbollah responsible for the incident in the Golan Heights that left nine children and teenagers dead and more than 30 wounded, and is preparing a harsh response, said Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister.

"This is a serious escalation, an aggression by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and Israel's response will be very harsh. We will take all necessary measures to restore security on the northern border. Lebanon and the Iranian-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah are responsible for the aggression and its consequences," he wrote on Telegram.

The casualties were caused by a shelling of the Druze village of Majdal Shams, Gendelman said.

"A rocket fired by Hezbollah hit children who were playing in a playground," he said.

Hezbollah denied firing any rockets toward the village, according to a statement from the group that was broadcast by Al Jadeed television.

"We are not responsible for firing a rocket at Majdal Shams. Islamic Resistance fighters have nothing to do with this shelling," the statement said.

Hezbollah said in a bulletin posted to Telegram that its units attacked the Golan Heights on Saturday afternoon, targeting an artillery base in Zaur and one of the barracks of the 801st Reserve Brigade in Maale Golani. The bulletin said the attacks achieved direct hits, causing casualties among enemy soldiers and knocking out combat equipment.