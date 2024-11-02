Russia boosts fruits import by 8.3% in 10M 2024

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s imports of fruits surged by 8.3% year on year in January - October 2024, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reports.

"According to data of the Vetis information system of Rosselkhoznadzor and its Argus-Phito component, growth in import volumes of fruits and berries is observed annually as of November 1, 2024. In general, deliveries of fruits to Russia increased by 8.3%. This indicator was equal to 4.6 mln metric tons as of the end of ten months of 2023; and it is almost five mln metric tons this year. Imports of pome fruits - apples and berries, gained 5.7% and totaled 531,400 metric tons against 502,800 metric tons in the relevant period of the last year," the regulator said.

Imports of citrus fruits soared by 16.8% year on year to 1.3 mln metric tons in the reporting period. Imports of stone fruits - peaches, plums and soar cherry, added 1.9% year on year to almost 721,000 metric tons. Imports of berries and other fruits moved up by 29.3% to 435,300 metric tons.

Since early 2024, 1.16 mln metric tons of bananas were imported, which is comparable with imports in ten months of the last year.