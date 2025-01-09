Authorities in control of situation in Chad’s capital, ambassador says

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The authorities are fully in control of the situation in Chad’s capital of N'Djamena, the African country’s Ambassador to Russia Adam Bechir Mahamoud told TASS.

"Yes, the situation is completely under control," he said, when asked if threats to political stability in N'Djamena had been eliminated.

On Wednesday, the Tchadinfos news outlet reported gunshots near the presidential palace in downtown N'Djamena. According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, the country’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in the palace, which was attacked by militants from the Boko Haram terror organization. Tanks and police units were deployed to the area; 19 people, including 18 attackers, were killed during a counterterrorism operation.