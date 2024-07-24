Wang Yi meets with Ukrainian foreign minister in Guangzhou — Xinhua

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is holding a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Guangzhou, Xinhua reported.

China’s authorities will continue to assist in the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

"China will continue to stand on the side of peace and dialogue and support the international community in building up more consensus and jointly looking for viable ways to achieve a political settlement of the crisis," she said at a news briefing, replying to a question by TASS. The diplomat specified that China has always supported "an early ceasefire." According to her, a political settlement is "in the interest of all parties."

The Ukrainian foreign minister will be in China until July 26. His goal is to discuss bilateral cooperation and the issues of settling the Ukrainian conflict. In February 2023, Beijing presented its 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, which involves ceasing combat and resuming peace talks.