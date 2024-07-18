North Korean leader met Russian military delegation

SEOUL, July 19. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met the Russian military delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko, the Voice of Korea state radio station reported.

The need for the military cooperation between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation for purposes of supporting mutual security was discussed at the meeting, according to the radio station.

Kim underscored solidarity with Russia amid the special military operation in Ukraine and expressed support to Russian Armed Forces fighting for "justice for protection of sovereign rights and security of the country," the radio station said.