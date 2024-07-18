US Republicans divided over support to Ukraine — prominent member

MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 18. /TASS/. The US Republican Party has been unable so far to reach consensus regarding the degree of the United States’ future support to Ukraine, Former Arkansas governor and a former Republican presidential contender Asa Hutchinson has told TASS.

"I think he [Trump] is a negotiator. He's made it clear he'd like to end that war. That's not a uniform opinion in the Republican Party. And so there's a debate as to the level of support, continued support for Ukraine, and how we address that. And so I can't speak for the nominee," the official said.

The US Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin. Delegates at the convention nominates billionaire Donald Trump as a candidate for the US presidency, and Senator James David Vance (R-OH) as the vice presidential candidate.

Vance has consistently advocated for an end to Washington's arms deliveries to Kiev and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, in an interview with The New York Times, he said that Ukraine should be granted neutral status with its borders frozen in their current state.