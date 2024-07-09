Ukrainian conflict exposes major gaps in NATO combat readiness — secretary-general

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict has exposed major problems in combat readiness and interoperability of NATO forces, which the alliance needs to fix promptly, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"The realities of the war in Ukraine have demonstrated not only that the stocks have been too small and that the production capacity has been too little, but has also demonstrated serious gaps in our interoperability," he said during a defense industry forum, held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

"The best known example is the Dutch-German brigade, where the whole idea is that this brigade should be able to operate together, but the reality is that the 155[mm] standard ammunition, which the Dutch have, cannot be used in German howitzers and vice versa. And that’s the opposite of interoperability," he added.