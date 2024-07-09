Modi thanks Putin for developing strategic relations between India, Russia

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Russia, has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for laying the basis for the successful development of bilateral relations.

"In the past nearly 25 years, relations between Russia and India have strengthened in all areas under your leadership and each time we observe new landmarks and successes that we are reaching in the development of strategic relations between our countries," Modi said during a ceremony of awarding him with Russia’s Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.

"The basis for these achievements was laid by you," he said, addressing the Russian leader. "Our relations are flourishing and are getting closer with time."

"Our partnership rests on partnership between people. Such partnership brings hope for a better future between our people. This is a guarantee of the better future for our citizens," he added.