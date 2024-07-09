Cuban Interior Ministry prevents smuggling weapons from US to the island

HAVANA, July 9. /TASS/. Cuba's Ministry of the Interior has prevented large quantities of firearms and ammunition from being smuggled into the island from the United States, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

As the report notes, "in December 2023, the Cuban government published in the official newspaper of the republic a list of people and institutions that sponsor terrorism against Cuba: two days later, preliminary information became known about the neutralization of a new recruitment plan to carry out violent actions [in Cuba], which a Cuban citizen living in the United States intended to implement."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that as a result of an investigation carried out by specialists from the ministry, "citizen Ardenis Garcia Alvarez, the main perpetrator of these actions brewing in the United States, who emigrated to this country illegally in 2014, as well as other persons living in the national [ Cuban] territory." The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that Garcia Alvarez "illegally entered Cuba by sea and brought firearms and ammunition."

"The actions of the forces of the Ministry of the Interior made it possible to avoid the implementation of the developed plans, managed and financed, once again, by the United States, and contributed to the investigation into the facts and the people who were involved in them," the Cuban Ministry of the Interior said.