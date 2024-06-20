Over 1,000 pilgrims die during Hajj in Saudi Arabia — news agency

PARIS, June 20. /TASS/. The number of pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia while performing Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, has exceeded 1,000, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Meanwhile, the number of Russian citizens who have died in Saudi Arabia has risen to five, a representative of the Russian Consulate General in Jeddah said.

"Last night (June 19 - TASS) we received information about the death of another pilgrim from Russia. This brings the number of Russian pilgrims who have arrived in Mecca to perform Hajj to five," he said.

According to the diplomat, all the Russians will be buried in Mecca. They all died because of health issues.

The AFP news agency reported earlier that about 600 pilgrims had died during Hajj. In most cases, the reason was the extremely hot temperatures. The temperature in Mecca during this year's Hajj reached nearly 52 degrees Celsius (125.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim is required to make if he or she has the opportunity. This year it took place on June 14-19.