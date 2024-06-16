Hezbollah leading region to dangerous escalation — Israeli army spokesman

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. The actions of Hezbollah's armed wing on the Lebanese border with Israel are leading the entire region to a dangerous escalation, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"The Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon has been escalating its attacks against Israel. Since deciding to join the war that Hamas started on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah has fired over 5,000 rockets, anti-tank missiles and explosive UAVs from Lebanon at Israeli families, homes, and communities. Hezbollah’s increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation - one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region," he said at a briefing.

According to the Israeli army spokesman, Hezbollah's actions "jeopardize the future of Lebanon" and play into the hands of Hamas radicals. Since Hezbollah is not withdrawing its armed formations north of the Litani River, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and continues to shell the territory of the Jewish state, "Israel will take the necessary measures to protect its civilians — until security along our border with Lebanon is restored," Hagari said. "One way or another - we will ensure the safe and secure return of Israelis to their homes in Northern Israel. That is not up for negotiation. Iran’s terror proxies continue to drag the region to destruction. Israel will continue fighting against Iran’s axis of evil on all fronts — in Gaza, in Lebanon - as we work towards a more secure future for the Middle East. October 7th cannot happen again — on any one of Israel’s borders. Israel has a duty to defend the people of Israel. We will fulfill that duty — at all costs," the spokesman said.