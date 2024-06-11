Yemeni Houthis claim members of ‘American-Israeli spy network’ arrested

DUBAI, June 10. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthis arrested members of an "American-Israeli spy network," allegedly affiliated with the CIA and operating under the cover of international humanitarian organizations, Houthi intelligence agency head Abdulhakim al-Khayewani announced.

"We have arrested [members] of an American-Israeli spy network, which has been carrying out sabotage in official and unofficial institutions for the enemy’s benefit through its agents, directly affiliated with the US Central Intelligence Agency, for decades," al-Khayewani said, according to the Al Masirah TV channel.

According to the Yemeni official, the arrested individuals were working in the US embassy in Sana’a, until the Yemeni capital was seized by the rebels. After the evacuation of the embassy in 2015, "the spy network agents continued to perform the same sabotage program under the cover of international organizations."

Al-Khayewani claimed that "the spy network has been gathering important information on security, defense, economy, politics, healthcare, education, agriculture and culture, and then provided it to enemy intelligence agencies.".