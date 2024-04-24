Nicaragua, Russia confirm mutual security support — vice president

MEXICO CITY, April 24. /TASS/. The Nicaraguan and Russian authorities have agreed to support each other on security issues, Vice President Rosario Murillo reported.

According to her, on April 23, during an ongoing security conference in St. Petersburg, the Nicaraguan delegation headed by Laureano Ortega Murillo, Special Representative of the President of Nicaragua for Russian Affairs held a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev. "The parties discussed projects, bilateral cooperation and other topics in the security area. Our countries confirmed mutual support in all areas, mainly in the security field," the 19digital portal quoted the vice president as saying.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ortega Murillo outlined further steps towards a multipolar world during their meeting. They also confirmed their unwavering stance against Western neocolonialism and signed a declaration against illegal sanctions.

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is taking place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25. Delegations from 106 countries headed by Security Council Secretaries, national security advisers and counselors, ministers and heads of special services have come to Russia to take part in the event. International organizations are also present, they are represented by eight secretaries general and top management. The Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia are participating in such a meeting for the first time.