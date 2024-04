TEL AVIV, April 17. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets struck a Hezbollah air defense site in eastern Lebanon.

"Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck significant Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, which was used by the terrorist organization's air defense system, in northern Baalbek," the IDF said.

"In addition, IDF soldiers recently carried out strikes to eliminate "an immediate threat" in the Qawqaba area in southern Lebanon," according to the IDF.