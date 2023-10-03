Polish company hands four repaired Leopard 2A4 tanks over to Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Poland’s state-run defense company PGZ has handed four Leopard 2A4 tanks, which were repaired at the Bumar-Labedy defense facility in Gliwice, over to Ukraine, the Polish news outlet Onet.pl reported.

"At least another four Leopard 2A4 [tanks] suffered minor and moderate damage [in Ukraine]," Onet.pl said, adding: "They were sent to Gliwice for thorough repairs."

The media outlet reported, citing independent military analysts, that another "three Leopard 2A4 tanks were not repairable as they had burned down after driving over landmines or being hit by artillery shells, anti-tank missiles and drones."

According to Onet.pl, Kiev received a total of 40 Leopard 2A4 tanks, which were sent to the 33rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The PGZ company announced on Monday that several repaired tanks had been handed over to Ukraine but did not specify their number.