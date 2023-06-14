ICRC visits over 1,500 Russian, Ukrainian POWs — spokesperson

GENEVA, June 14. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has gained access to a total of more than 1,500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, ICRC Public Relations Officer Jennifer Sparks told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have seen a total of more than 1,500 POWs from both sides," she said.

The ICRC spokesperson confirmed the figures published by the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Yes, we can confirm" these statistics, she said, giving simply the total number, but not specifying how many Russian and how many Ukrainian POWs have been visited by the ICRC.

The AFP reported on Wednesday that the ICRC and its partners had handed about 2,500 personal messages addressed to prisoners of war and their families. They lent a helping hand so that about 5,500 families have been able to obtain information about their loved ones, the news agency said, citing ICRC Regional Director for Eurasia Ariane Bauer’s briefing.