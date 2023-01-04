Human suffering in Ukraine predicated on US military aid — US expert

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The US military aid is transforming Ukraine into "a bankrupt failed state" and leads to suffering of the Ukrainians, Professor Dan Steinbock wrote in his article published by the American Conservative on Wednesday.

"The human suffering in Ukraine is predicated on massive US military aid, and is transforming an ailing country into a bankrupt failed state," said Steinbock, a supporter of the multipolar world.

He believes that Washington’s decision to continue funneling multi-billion packages of military aid to Kiev "will prolong Ukrainians’ suffering."

The expert said that only a year ago Ukraine "was still positioned to play a critical role as a bridge between Eastern and Western Europe itself, thanks to its vital position in China’s Bridge and Belt Initiative (BRI)."

Nevertheless, "the US/NATO geopolitical plans envisaged Ukraine as a massive military base," he wrote.

According to Steinbock, the West’s aid "has already bankrupted the Ukrainian economy, an outcome some observers saw nine months ago." The situation in Ukraine, he emphasized, "will also accelerate the decline of the US international role and global economic prospects."

"When great powers fail to balance their economic base with their military power and strategic commitments, they risk imperial overstretch. That is America’s key global risk in the 2020s," the professor explained. "And due to the US role in the world economy, the global repercussions of such overstretch will be adverse, extensive, and long-lasting."

Steinbock compared the Ukraine crisis with the Vietnam War.

"Ideological self-delusions come with a price. Just as the Vietnam escalation of President [Lyndon] Johnson’s true believers demolished his domestic ‘Great Society’ dream, President [Joe] Biden’s blind faith in his advisers is undermining his domestic agenda," he believes.

The professor spoke about the Great Society set of domestic programs, which offered social reforms to eradicate poverty and racial segregation, but was scrapped because of the US involvement in the Vietnam War.

According to the professor’s estimates, since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the US aid to Kiev has exceeded a total of $106 billion in military, humanitarian, financial and other types of assistance. On average, the United States allocates $6.8 billion to Ukraine monthly. He underscored that by May another aid package passed by Congress will be depleted and then the Washington administration will have to ask for additional funds "amid recessionary global prospects." The international aid to Ukraine accounts for more than half of its GDP in 2021.

Economic situation

When touching upon the situation in the United States, the experts warned that "the high and rising debt as a percentage of the US GDP will slow economic growth, push up interest payments to foreign holders of US debt, and heighten the risk of a fiscal crisis."

According to Steinbock, "as the Biden administration extends its Ukraine doctrine from Russia to Iran," China and other states, "defense allocations are soaring, which will further contribute to rising debt, twin deficits, and real interest rates."

"During the past decade, the world economy has been driven by geopolitical agendas, not by economic priorities. The results have been predictably catastrophic. The risk of recession casts a dark shadow over the US economy. The Eurozone already faces a deep one. Japan’s economy is shrinking. The United Kingdom is struggling with the worst fall in living standards since records began. In the 1940s, war threatened to result in excessive debt. Today, excessive debt risks wars that will have no winners, thanks to the best and the brightest," the professor concluded.