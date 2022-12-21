Musk compares Twitter to aircraft in distress

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Twitter owner and chief executive officer Elon Musk has compared Twitter to an aircraft in distress when speaking online in the network’s audio room.

"Okay, well, this company is like, basically, you're in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed. With the engines on fire and the controls not working," the businessman said. At the same time, he noted that his cost-cutting policy for the company would allow it to finish the year 2023 without losses.

On October 27, the billionaire closed the deal to buy Twitter.

Musk posted an informal poll on December 18, asking Twitter users if he should step down as head of the company and promised to abide by the results of the poll. As a result, 57.5% of voters were in favor of him stepping down from his role, and 42.5% were against that. Following the poll, the businessman said he would be ready to step down as CEO as soon as a successor is found.