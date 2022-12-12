Serbia says Kosovo fails to provide security for Serbs, Belgrade ready to send forces

BELGRADE, December 12. /TASS/. Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic on Monday told the Pink television channel that Kosovo and Metohija are not providing adequate security to Serbs, so Belgrade is ready to send additional forces there under UNSC resolution 1244.

"It’s obvious that there are not enough security forces in Kosovo and Metohija to protect the security of the Serbs. The legal basis has existed since 1999. Serbia has the right to demand the use of this clause and to demand the return of its forces. Whether they will allow us to do this or not, we will see," the minister said.

He added that the government will discuss the issue this week.

Earlier, on December 10, Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that Serbia would send a request to the NATO-led international mission in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR) for the deployment of its security forces on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

Earlier, several hundred members of special police forces of the unrecognized Kosovo, riding armored vehicles, invaded the Serb-populated north of Kosovo and Metohija and blockaded Kosovska Mitrovica. According to the Brussels agreements, Kosovo police forces are not allowed to enter the Serb-populated north of the province without permission from the heads of the four Serb municipalities.