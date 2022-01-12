NATO members challenge Russia to de-escalate tensions - senior US diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. NATO countries challenged Moscow to de-escalate tensions and choose the path of diplomacy at Wednesday’s meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at a press conference.

"Today’s meeting lasted nearly four hours. It ended with a sober challenge from the NATO Allies to Russia, which came here today to express its security concerns," she noted. "That challenge is to respond to the offers extended by the secretary general of NATO, by the Polish chairman in office of the OSCE, by the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, and by the President of the United States to de-escalate tensions, choose the path of diplomacy, to continue to engage in honest and reciprocal dialogue so that together we can identify solutions that enhance the security of all," Sherman emphasized.

She also said that NATO countries called on Russia to consider the possibility of reciprocal actions around risk reduction.

According to her, "in today’s meeting, the NATO Allies offered their views on areas where NATO and Russia could make progress together in a way that strengthens security for all of us - and indeed, for the world." "These include reciprocal actions around risk reduction and transparency, improved communication, and arms control," Sherman noted.