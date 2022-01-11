US statements on spheres of influence contradict real actions — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Washington’s statements that it is unacceptable to use force to change borders, limit countries’ right to join unions and define spheres of influence contradict the real actions of the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

She pointed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent remark that one of Washington’s goals in security guarantees talks with Moscow was to protect the basic principles of international relations that nations cannot change borders by force, dictate other countries with whom to associate and define spheres of influence.

"Do we get it right that Washington no longer supports ‘Kosovo’s sovereignty’ and does not oppose Syria’s return to the Arab League?" Zakharova mused. "And how they [the Americans] could do it in the past with regard to the regions they have nothing to do with and where they have no international legal mandate to resolve conflicts if they stand against exerting spheres of influence?" she added.

Russian-US consultations on security guarantees took place in Geneva on January 10. Moscow’s concerns about European security and draft agreements on security guarantees will be discussed at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12 and at a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council on January 13.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.