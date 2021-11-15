Russia says US escalating efforts to destabilize Cuba — MFA

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Moscow is seeing a sharp increase in efforts by Washington to destabilize the situation in Cuba, according to a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova that was released on Monday.

"We are taking note that the US has over the past months sharply escalated its line of destabilizing the situation on the island, encouraging protest sentiments from the outside, including through social media resources," she said.

Zakharova said the ministry "strongly condemns" US assistance with preparations for an opposition rally scheduled for Monday. "The consequences of an unprecedented escalation of the US sanctions policy are being completely concealed," the spokeswoman said. "Orchestrated from Washington and Miami, the radicals are deliberately stirring social discomfort and capitalizing on the population’s fatigue amid the current hardships."

Washington is ignoring Cuba’s efforts to introduce a market economy and effectively hold back the coronavirus, she said.

The spokeswoman said it’s important to avoid provocations by protesters at the rally. "We are confident that the Cuban leadership, which has a firm grip on the situation in the country, and the ordinary Cubans, acting appropriately and commensurately, won’t allow the situation to develop according to a negative scenario," she said.