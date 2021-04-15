US expected to take measures against Russia in coordination with European allies — media

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The US is expected to take measures against Russia on Thursday and is coordinating with European allies, CNN reported, citing "two sources familiar with the plans."

"State Department officials have called US allies and are preparing for potential Russian responses," CNN said, adding that "the Russian diplomats who are being expelled are based in Washington, DC, and New York, and they will have 30 days to leave the country."

Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing sources, that "the Biden administration is poised to take action against Russian individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged misconduct including the SolarWinds hack and efforts to disrupt the US election."

There has been no official confirmation yet.