Pashinyan says maintaining stability in Armenia his main priority

YEREVAN, November 12. /TASS/. Maintaining stability in Armenia is the priority of the republic’s government, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday during his address to the nation.

"Our main goal is to ensure stability in the country. We won’t let the people lose their power, and we won’t let the forces led by representatives of the previous government to wreak havoc," he said during a live feed on Facebook.

Since November 10, protests have been raging in Armenia demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who, according to opposition politicians, "signed the capitulation agreement and gave up Karabakh to the Azerbaijanis." Several opposition figures have been detained.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

Armenian defense officials said on Tuesday that the country’s armed forces would adhere to the agreements, calling on the public to refrain from actions destabilizing the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced the start of political consultations on the situation in the country after the signing of the Karabakh agreement.