Russian investment fund to supply 25 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Egypt

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Pharco, one of the leading pharmaceutical groups in Egypt, have reached an agreement on supply of 25 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Egypt, the Fund reported on Wednesday.

"The agreement will enable 25% of Egypt’s population to have access to the Sputnik V vaccine. In the future, it is planned to distribute it to neighboring countries," according to the report.

The sides are also considering numerous further cooperation opportunities, including localization of production in Egypt at the facilities of Biogeneric Pharma within the next few months.

"The people of Egypt will get a proven vaccine created on a platform with no negative long-term effects, including carcinogenicity or risks for fertility in the future. We expect more countries to include Sputnik V in their vaccine portfolios in the coming weeks," RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19. Post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing. More than 60,000 volunteers have applied to take part in post-registration trials. The first results of these trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020.

More than 50 countries in CIS, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Latin America have applied for Sputnik V. RDIF announced earlier supply agreements with Mexico for 32 mln doses, with Brazil for up to 50 mln doses, and India - 100 mln doses.