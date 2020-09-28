German government confirms Merkel visited Navalny in hospital

"Yes, I can confirm it," he said in response to a TASS request.

According to Seibert, it wasn’t a secret visit but rather a private one, and, in his words, the cabinet does not announce Merkel’s private meetings. "It was the chancellor’s private meeting with Navalny. It was not a secret one in any way but it wasn’t open to the public," Seibert said, refusing to provide any details. At the same time, the German cabinet spokesman said that Berlin did not have any new information on the Navalny incident.

Der Spiegel wrote earlier that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had visited Navalny when he was undergoing treatment at the Charite hospital. According to the news outlet, the visit proves that the German chancellor is unwilling to soft-pedal the Navalny case and will continue probing into the circumstances of the incident that happened to him.

Navalny case