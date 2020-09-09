Belarusian opposition launches talks with German foreign ministry

MINSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Belarusian opposition is launching talks with the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin, member of the Coordination Council set up by the opposition Pavel Latushko said on Wednesday.

"After the talks held in Lithuania and Poland we are launching talks in Berlin with the German Foreign Ministry. We expect that the European Union will have a consolidated stance on the domestic policy crisis in Belarus," Latushko said.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. After the election, she left for Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition set up a Coordination Council for the transition of power in the country, calling on protesters to continue demonstrations. The government demands that all unlawful protests be stopped.