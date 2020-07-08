Africa’s coronavirus cases pass 500,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, July 8. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in African countries rose by 18,119 to 507,187 in the past day, and the death toll climbed by 443 to 11,959, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday.

According to the WHO, African’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 245,000.

South Africa accounts for the majority of cases (215,855) and fatalities (3,502). Egypt has so far reported 77,279 cases and 3,489 deaths. The coronavirus death toll stands at 968 in Algeria.

In the sub-Saharan region, Nigeria has confirmed 29,789 coronavirus cases and 669 deaths, Ghana has recorted 21,968 cases and 129 deaths.

