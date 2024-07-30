Trump slams opening ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics 'disgrace'

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump criticized the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I'm very open-minded, but I thought what they did was a disgrace," Trump told Fox News.

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper." Parts of the ceremony that were widely circulated on social networks stirred debates both in Russia and abroad. Thus, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the ceremony for showing the lack of culture and public morals in the West. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that "there were some absolutely disgusting moments" during the ceremony and said it was a shame that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had approved it. According to him, it is a good thing that Russian viewers did not see the opening ceremony, as the country’s broadcasters decided not air any events of the Paris Olympics due to Russian athletes’ suspension from it.

The Olympic Games are being held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Athletes from Russia and Belarus can only compete as neutrals on the condition that they are not affiliated with the military or law enforcement agencies and do not represent team sports. Olympic competitions are not broadcast in Russia.