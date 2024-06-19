MMA fighter Jeff Monson converts to Islam

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. MMA fighters Jeff Monson converted to Islam, he told TASS.

Monson recited the shahada, a statement of faith in Islam, in Moscow on Wednesday.

"I deliberately adopt Islam. I would like to stand shoulder to shoulder with my brothers during this complicated time. I have been thinking about it a lot, but this is a decisive step," Monson said.

Monson, 53, has 60 victories, 26 defeats and 1 draw. Previously, he rejected the US citizenship; in 2018, he became a Russian citizen. In September, 2023, he was elected a deputy of the State Assembly of Bashkortostan from the United Russia party.