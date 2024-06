PARIS, June 14. /TASS/. Goalkeeper of the Russian Premier League club Krasnodar and Russian football team Matvey Safonov has signed up for France’s Paris Saint-Germain, the football club said.

The goalkeeper has joined PSG on a five-year deal.

Safonov, 25, made his debut in the Russian Premier League for FC Krasnodar. Since 2019, he has played 175 matches at various tournaments, with 53 clean sheets. He took part in 13 matches as part of the Russian national football team, with 8 clean sheets.