Up to 37 states to take part in Russia’s 2023 University International Sports Festival

YEKATERINBURG, August 2. /TASS/. At least 37 countries are expected to participate in the 2023 University International Sports Festival, which is due this month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, President of the Russian Students Sport Union Sergey Seyranov said on Wednesday.

"We hope to see 36 participating countries with Russia being the 37th country," Seyranov said speaking at a news conference.

He added that as of today, 127 higher education establishments representing over 30 countries have already submitted their applications to participate in the 2023 University International Sports Festival.

Russia's First Deputy Sports Minister Azat Kadyrov expressed hope that the scheduled event would leave a positive impression.

"Due to the close cooperation [between the executive authorities and public organizations], all issues concerning preparations for the upcoming event are being settled in a timely manner, and there are no setbacks regarding the schedule," Kadyrov said.

The festival’s organizers held another inspection of the facilities on Wednesday to make sure they are ready for the festival.

"We spent this morning with colleagues inspecting the facilities - great new infrastructure," Kadyrov continued. "Temporary infrastructure facilities are under final preparations and they will be completed in the span of a week or ten days."

The festival’s press office reported earlier that the event would bring together young athletes representing higher education establishments from Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba, Nigeria, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Sri Lanka and Ecuador.

According to information given at Wednesday’s press conference, participants representing Argentina, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Guatemala, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico and Serbia would also participate in the 2023 University International Sports Festival in Russia this month.

The 2023 University International Sports Festival will be hosted by the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between August 19 and 31 with the participation of athletes from the BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), SCO and the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States). A total of 193 sets of medals will be at stake in 14 sports competitions at the upcoming sports festival.