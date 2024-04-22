TASS media bank launches acquiring when buying stock photos

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Online payments are now available when buying stock photos in the media bank of the TASS news agency.

Acquiring was launched with participation of Sberbank. Such photos are now marked as "Stock" on the website of the TASS media bank. News and archive content are now sold through sales managers but the opportunity of online payments for the visual content to be used by editorial teams and for commercial purposes.

Stock photos appeared in the TASS media bank since last fall and more than 700,000 stock photos and videos are available at the moment. Topic collections are regularly replenished with high-resolution footage of Russian and foreign authors.

The TASS media bank (tassphoto.com) is among the largest in CIS. Further to stock images, it comprises about 50,000 content units, including modern report photos and videos from TASS reporters, materials of news agency partners, infographic and archive photos since early 20th century.