Musk says he will not vote for Biden in presidential election

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he cannot imagine himself voting for incumbent US President Joe Biden in the upcoming November 2024 presidential election.

"I cannot see myself voting for Biden this time," Musk wrote on social network X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The billionaire commented on his interview with CNBC, published in May last year, when Musk said that he voted for Biden in the 2020 elections.

On April 25 last year, Biden announced that he would fight for re-election to the highest government office. He may compete with former US President Donald Trump, who is seeking the nomination as a presidential candidate from the Republican Party.