Muslim fighters defending Russia shoulder to shoulder with their comrades — Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all Russian Muslims with the Eid al-Adha holiday, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of Islam’s two major holidays, and praised the commitment, bravery and courage of Muslim fighters engaged in the special military operation.

"Russia’s Muslim community plays a major creative role in the country’s life and contributes to strengthening inter-ethnic and inter-faith peace, to preserving family values and raising the younger generation," the Russian president said in a congratulatory telegram published on the Kremlin website. "Today, Muslim fighters, drawing upon the historical, spiritual and patriotic traditions of their ancestors, are demonstrating selflessness, courage and bravery in the course of the special military operation, defending Russia shoulder to shoulder with their fellow soldiers."

Putin pointed out that Eid al-Adha marks the end of the pilgrimage to the great sacred Muslim holy sites and holds "deep moral and spiritual significance." "Since the dawn of time, this day has been commemorated by practicing good deeds and caring about one’s neighbors. It serves to reinforce the ideals of kindness, charity and justice in society," the Russian president pointed out. He also wished Russian Muslims good health and success.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of Islam’s two major holidays, on Wednesday. It marks the end of the pilgrimage to the sacred Muslim holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

The history of Eid al-Adha goes back to the Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim), who, according to the Quran, was visited in his sleep by the Angel Gabriel (Jibreel). The angel conveyed Allah’s order for Abraham to sacrifice his first-born son Ishmael (Ismail). The son submitted to his father’s will and was ready to die. As Abraham prepared to submit to the will of God and to sacrifice his son, Allah mercifully allowed him to slaughter a lamb in his son’s place. Since then, Eid al-Adha is celebrated as both the symbol of man’s approach to the Creator and a rejection of pagan human sacrifices. The most important tradition of the holiday is the slaughter of sacrificial animals, most commonly rams.