Around 250,000 Russian tourists may visit Thailand in 2022

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Around 250,000 Russian tourists may visit Thailand by the end of 2022, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported on Friday.

"According to the forecasts of a number of interviewed travel market experts, by the end of 2022, Thailand will receive a maximum of 200,000-250,000 Russian tourists. About 100,000 Russians will arrive on connecting flights by the end of the year. By the end of the year about 20,000 more tourists from Russia will arrive on Aeroflot flights, based on the announced volumes," the statement said.

According to official Thai statistics, from January to July 2022, 76,000 tourists from Russia visited Thailand, which is higher than the figure for the whole of 2021. The association stressed, however, that this is still far from the pre-pandemic volumes, around 1.5 mln Russian tourists per year.

According to experts, the Russian tourist flow to Thailand may recover by 2023-2024.