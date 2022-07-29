Philippine officials reveal number of people affected by earthquake

BANGKOK, July 29. /TASS/. More than 79,200 people were affected by Wednesday's earthquake in the Philippines, and among them six people were killed, according to a report released on Friday by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

According to the agency's updated data, 7,300 displaced people are in 26 evacuation centers and 1,200 people were evacuated in advance. Some 136 people were injured as a result of the disaster, four of whom are still missing.

A state of disaster was declared in the Abra Province, which was the hardest hit. The government has already earmarked 396,300 pesos ($7,100) for assistance.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake was registered on the island of Luzon on July 27. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake’s epicenter was located 3 km to the northeast from the municipality of Tayum (Abra Province), and its population exceeds 14,800 people. The origin was located at a depth of 17 km. From the moment of the first jolt, specialists fixed 295 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 5.0.