Prosecutor General’s Office declares Belgian NGO undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office has declared the activity of the Belgian NGO International Partnership for Human Rights as undesirable, the agency’s press service told TASS.

"After studying materials submitted to the Prosecutor General’s office, a decision has been made to declare the activity of the international non-governmental organization International Partnership for Human Rights undesirable in Russia (IPHR, International Partnership for Human Rights, the Kingdom of Belgium)," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The agency thinks that the organization's activity represents a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation. Information on the decision was submitted to the Ministry of Justice in order to include the organization in the list of foreign NGOs recognized as undesirable.