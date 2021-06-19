Moscow to prepare 24,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, deputy mayor says

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow currently has almost 17,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, it is planned to increase that number to 24,000 within the next two weeks, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova told reporters.

"Two days ago, the Filatov City Clinical Hospital No. 15 was again fully reconverted for treating coronavirus patients. In addition to the existing capacity at that time, the hospital has prepared 1,600 beds. Also, patients with COVID-19 began to be admitted on the premises of the existing coronavirus hospitals. To date, almost 17,000 hospital beds have been set up in the capital. We will increase that bed capacity to 24,000 within the next two weeks, if need be," she said.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Moscow. Anyone who is over 18 years old can be inoculated free of charge after making an appointment at one of 100 vaccination sites. One can get vaccinated in popular public places where mobile teams work, as well as in the Healthy Moscow pavilions, which are currently open only for vaccination against COVID-19. In addition, one can get vaccinated in private healthcare facilities.