Murmansk Region reports Arctic zone’s 2 new residents

MURMANSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region reported two new residents of the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone, where businesses enjoy tax incentives, the region’s Governor Andrei Chibis told TASS.

"We have two new residents of the Arctic Zone, now they are 34," he said. "The new residents are Olkon (Olenegorsk Mining Company), developing the Pechegubsky iron ore deposit, where investments are 5.7 billion rubles ($77 million), and Milk Farm in the Pechenega District - 765 tonnes of milk a year. Their investments are 37.5 million rubles ($498,000)"

The status of the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone’s resident offers access to special incentives, including tax preferences. Any business, registered in the Arctic and planning a new project with investments of at least 1 million rubles ($13,000), may obtain the residential status.