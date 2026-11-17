BERLIN, November 17. /TASS/. The global economy has suffered approximately $4.7 trillion in inflation-adjusted damage from extreme weather events between 1996 and 2025, with the death toll surpassing 900,000, according to the latest Climate Risk Index compiled by the German environmental organization Germanwatch ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

The report notes that cumulative financial losses from heatwaves, floods, and other disasters over the three-decade period are comparable to Germany’s current GDP. Germany itself ranks 34th among the most affected nations, placing it among the top 25% of the list.

"In total, more than 33,000 people died in Germany between 1996 and 2025 due to weather-related disasters, and inflation-adjusted material damage reached $133 billion. This figure does not include indirect economic losses," study co-author Vera Kunzel said.

Other European Union nations among the most severely affected include Italy, France, Greece, and Spain, all of which feature in the index’s top 20 due to frequent heatwaves and wildfires. The world’s most economically vulnerable countries bore the brunt of these natural disasters, with the Dominican Republic, Myanmar, and Honduras ranking highest among the most heavily impacted countries.

According to study co-author David Eckstein, these nations have been hit by devastating hurricanes, often repeatedly, with newly rebuilt infrastructure being destroyed once again. For instance, the damage caused to the island nation of Dominica by Hurricane Maria in 2017 exceeded double the country’s annual GDP.

The report's authors noted that the actual death toll and scale of losses in Global South countries may be even higher, as climate-related disasters tend to be recorded and documented in much greater detail in industrialized nations. In compiling the index, the experts used a scientific database of international disasters and socioeconomic statistics from the IMF. Data for 2026 -- a year once again marked by extreme heat and droughts in Europe -- was excluded from the current assessment.

Germanwatch acknowledged that statistical analysis alone cannot definitively determine what share of damage and fatalities is directly attributable to climate change, though the scientific community widely agrees that human-induced global warming is making such catastrophes more frequent and intense. Against this backdrop, the report’s authors criticized the insufficient attention devoted to the issue of "loss and damage" on the international climate agenda and urged the nations primarily responsible for the climate crisis to make a fair contribution to financing adaptation efforts and assisting affected countries.