Moscow court rules Syrian man be arrested for abducting Russian girl, taking her to Aleppo

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s district court has ruled to arrest in absentia Syrian national, Abdullah Jallul, for abducting a 12-year-old Russian girl and for illegally taking her to Syria, the court’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"The court rules to select a preventive measure for A. P. Jallul, who is accused under Part 2 Article 126 (intentional abduction of a minor), in the form of a two-month custody since the date of his detention or extradition to the Russian Federation," the spokesperson said.

It was earlier reported that the abducted girl is an orphan from Moscow, who lost both parents in 2006. Jallul, a friend of her mother’s, claimed custody of the child. He formalized parental rights and took the girl to Syria in 2010, saying she would be brought up there. Some time later, the girl was seen panhandling in the city of Aleppo.

Then, her grandmother reported to the police and an abduction case was opened.