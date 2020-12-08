Last Soviet Defense Minister Shaposhnikov dies aged 78

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Last Soviet Defense Minister Aviation Marshal Yevgeny Shaposhnikov has died aged 78, Head of the Office of Commanders’ Club Nikolai Deryabin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, yes. Yevgeny Ivanovich Shaposhnikov has passed away," he said.

He gave no causes of the marshal’s death.

Last Soviet Defense Minister Aviation Marshal Yevgeny Shaposhnikov has died of the coronavirus infection, a source in health circles told TASS.

"The coronavirus infection was the cause of Shaposhnikov’s death," the source said.