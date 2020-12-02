Russians will get COVID-19 vaccines first, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian citizens will be provided with vaccines against the coronavirus on a priority basis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Naturally, Russians are an absolute priority," Peskov said. According to him, domestic production in Russia, which is being developed now, will meet Russians’ demands in the first place.

"As for demands of potential consumers of this vaccine from overseas, they will be mainly provided via those production chains, which the Russian Direct Investment Fund is currently cultivating with foreign partners," Peskov noted.