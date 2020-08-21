Navalny is non-transportable now, his press secretary says

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny cannot be transported yet due to his unstable condition, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote in a Twitter post on Friday citing the hospital’s chief physician.

"The chief physician said that Navalny was non-transportable. His condition is unstable," she noted, adding that his relatives’ decision was not enough for doctors.

On Thursday, Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight. Navalny who was taken to a hospital in Omsk is in a coma. Earlier reports said that he had been connected to a ventilator.